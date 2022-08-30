Driving along the stretch over Monarch Pass of U.S. 50, the view includes the results of fire mitigation work of felled spruce beetle-infested trees.
The methods of dealing with the trees and terrain look very different on either side of the Continental Divide and between the San Isabel and Gunnison national forests.
The eastern San Isabel side features long strips of cleared trees in a “tiger stripe” pattern, while at the Divide, across the highway from Monarch Crest and headed west, one sees large piles of cut wood dotting the mountainside.
Part of the reason for the two different approaches, Alex Rudney, silviculturalist with the Salida Ranger District of Pike and San Isabel National Forest, said the work on the eastern, San Isabel side was an area-wide fuel reduction project.
He said about 460 acres of trees were mitigated.
Trees were removed from the areas using new technology. A steep slope cutter from Finland was used by a crew from Oregon to cut and remove trees from the area.
The cutters are ideal for very steep slopes and are less environmentally damaging than more conventional methods.
Rudney said the use of the steep slop cutters was the first of its kind in this part of the world.
Kimberlee Phillips, public information officer for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests said the focus for the western, Gunnison National Forest side of the tree clearing includes roadside hazard tree removal, fuel treatments, overstory removal, salvage, group selection, lodgepole pine clear-cut, lodgepole pine commercial thin and lodgepole pine seed cut.
The proposed treatments under the Monarch-Marshall Pass project are also in response to mass mortality of spruce due to heavy infestations of spruce beetles.
These dead trees have added to the risk of increased wildfire concerns in the area and create hazards for travelers along U.S. 50.
Phillips said the reason the Gunnison Ranger District chose to cut and pile hazard trees along U.S. 50 was due to the terrain and access along the highway.
The first part of the project focused on roadside hazard tree removal.
“In 2020, we had a contract crew come in and fell all hazard trees along Highway 50. Once the hazard trees were mitigated, we concentrated on the fuel loading,” Phillips said.
Due to lack of access along the highway, Phillips said the decision was made to bring a crew in this summer to pile the fallen trees with the intent to burn the piles during winter months.
“With the number of piles that we have, it may take several years to complete the burning,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.