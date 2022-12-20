Customers of Charter Spectrum internet, phone and cable services in Chaffee County experienced an outage for about seven hours Tuesday morning.
Customers in Buena Vista and Salida as well as other parts of Chaffee County were affected, including many businesses.
The outage began at about 4 a.m. An issue impacting a piece of equipment at one of the company’s network facilities was discovered and repaired with service restored at about 11 a.m.
Danielle Dunn of Charter Communication said “Our engineers worked to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
“We apologize to any customers who may have been impacted.”
Dunn said she was unable to give more specific information on the cause of the outage nor how many customers were affected in Chaffee County.
