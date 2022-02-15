Salida City Council will hear first readings for three proposed ordinances and four resolutions during their regular meeting at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Ordinances 2022-02 and 03 deal with the 131 Annex annexation and zoning the property as a medium-density residential zone.
Ordinance 2022-04 would amend Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code “concerning boards and commissions, to clarify the appointment procedure for members of boards and commissions, to update certain provisions to conform with current practice, and to repeal obsolete provisions.”
Council will consider Resolution 2022-10, which would approve a memorandum of understanding with Chaffee Housing Authority to establish the long-term rental incentive program known as “Open Doors,” which council reviewed during a Jan. 31 work session.
Resolution 2022-09 would approve a subdivision improvement agreement for the Papp minor subdivision.
Council will vote on two resolutions, 2022-07 and 08 to appoint citizens to the Salida Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission.
In other business Monica Haskell, director of Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives, will give a presentation on Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Council will vote on the consent agenda, which includes:
• A final settlement for the 2020 stormwater improvements project.
• A final settlement for the 2021 concrete maintenance project.
• Authorizing legal counsel to prepare statements of opposition to two district cases, No. 21CW3079 and 21CW3086, regarding ongoing water court cases.
Council also will hear staff reports.
To watch the meetings live, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
To join the webinar, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366. After registering, an email will be sent with further information on how to join the webinar.
