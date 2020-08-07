A newly formed group, Community Equity Coalition, recently submitted a petition to Salida City Council, Poncha Springs Board of trustees, Buena Vista Town Council and Chaffee County Board of Commissioners calling upon elected officials to issue statements regarding “inequalities and racism that exist in the community.”
That petition was presented to Salida City Council at their meeting Tuesday.
Organization founder Kimi Uno said she thought it was a positive experience.
The petition asks for a statement from the elected bodies about what current inequities and racism exist in the community and what action steps should be taken to correct those problems.
Further presentations to the other municipality and county governments are planned.
The petition states, “Systemic racism is pervasive in our world, our country, in Colorado, and in Chaffee County. It is part of our history and institutions…it is embedded in each of us.
“But as current events have shown, silence is no longer an option. We must speak openly and honestly about racism and inequality. And we must work together for change.
“Chaffee County is nearly 94 percent white. Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) have been subject to harassment, hate, and threats – here in Salida, in Poncha Springs, and in BV.
“They do not always experience Chaffee County as a safe place to live. That is something that should feel personal to all of us.”
As an outcome from the petition, local organizers hope for better and more frequent dialogue with city and county leaders about racism and equity a press release stated.
More than 1,500 Chaffee County residents, tourists, business owners, second-home owners and community leaders signed the petition, citing various reasons.
Uno, who owns Howl Mercantile, said, “As a mother, as a community member, and as a business owner, I’m concerned about whether Chaffee County is a safe and equitable environment for black, indigenous and people of color.
“This includes tourists, who fuel our economy, and locals alike.
“I know folks in Chaffee County have big hearts and I encourage my community to open their eyes and ears to the stories of people of color and their experiences with racism,” she said.
Uno said an incident at Howl in late June and a couple of other things prompted the formation of the group as people started to talk more.
After posting a Black Lives Matter sign in her store window, someone taped another poster over it that read, “Are you a member of Antifa? Maybe you’d be happier in Seattle or Chicago: All Lives Matter.” Below that, in a different color, someone wrote, “is a truth” and underneath another had written, “Your poster is Racist.”
She said the group started in July as a place for people to come together and share their experiences and talk about social justice.
The group’s hope in presenting the petitions is to start a conversation about inequities, whether related to racism, housing, working class, LGBTQIA or gender biases.
The group is currently hosting a series of discussions about how inequalities manifest in various sectors – including education, government, housing, law enforcement and healthcare.
For more information visit the Community Equity Coalition page on Facebook or visit communityequitycoalition.org.
