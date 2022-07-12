Since 2010, the Rafter 26 Ranch has worked to ensure its future in Chaffee County.
Completion of the conservation project in 2020 highlights the long-standing partnership involving the landowners, the, the Trust for Public Land, Great Outdoors Colorado and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Without their collaborative efforts, conservation of the ranch may not have been possible.
On Aug. 13, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust and the Rooks family will celebrate the past, the present and the future of the Rafter 26 Ranch and conservation in Colorado and the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
The Rooks family has called this part of Colorado home since 1962, though their property has been in agricultural production since 1877. With the generation before them gone, the ranch holds an even more important place in Lee and Denise Rooks’ hearts.
Conserving the ranch was a vision of Lee’s father, Bill Rooks, who died in 2018. The family said they are proud to know their ranch will remain open and available for agricultural production forever.
Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust was founded by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association for the purpose of serving the conservation needs of the agricultural community, making the organization an ideal partner to support the Rooks family in achieving their long-term conservation goals.
As the population in the Arkansas River Valley multiplies, Rafter 26 Ranch will remain intact, safeguarding a critical corridor between a state wildlife area and national forest. The Rafter 26 Ranch will continue to benefit the people, the wildlife, the Western heritage and the landscape of the valley forever.
The Rooks family and land trust invite the community to join them in celebrating the 60-year anniversary of Rafter 26 Ranch and the conservation of this important landscape.
Information on the event can be found at ccalt.org/bbq.
“It has been an honor to learn the history of Rafter 26 Ranch, the conservation legacy of the Rooks family and the broad base of conservation work along the upper Arkansas River,” said Maggie Hanna, spokeswoman for the land trust. “CCALT was immensely proud to partner with the Rooks family, the Trust for Public Land, GOCO and NRCS to see this critical project across the finish line. And this summer we look forward to being in this remarkable place together.”
About the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust: Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust is a nonprofit land conservation organization whose mission is to “… conserve Colorado’s Western heritage and working landscapes for the benefit of future generations.”
About The Trust for Public Land: The Trust for Public Land creates parks and protects land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come. Millions of people live near a Trust for Public Land park, garden or natural area, and millions more visit these sites every year. To support The Trust for Public Land and share why nature matters to you, visit www.tpl.org.
About Great Outdoors Colorado: Great Outdoors Colorado invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces. GOCO’s independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts, and makes investments through Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Created when voters approved a Constitutional Amendment in 1992, GOCO has since funded more than 5,200 projects in urban and rural areas in all 64 counties without any tax dollar support. Visit GOCO.org for more information.
About The Natural Resources Conservation Service: The Natural Resources Conservation Service, formerly known as the Soil Conservation Service, is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provides technical assistance to farmers and other private landowners and managers.
