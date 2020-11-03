Salida High School officials recently announced the honor roll and honor roll of distinction for the first quarter.
To be named to the honor roll, students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75-3.99.
Freshmen:
Hayden Bevington, Eva Capozza, Jasper Coen, Harper Hartman, Connor McConathy, Makiah Parris, Nika Peterson, Brady Potts, Benjamin Smith, Presley Thomas, Stella Veazey and Lucia Zettler.
Sophomores:
Izayah Baxter, Brianna Collins, Krystina Delao, Cecilia Duran, Aubree Ediger, Sydney Hillis, Danica Hinerman, Lily Leddington, Ally Post and Brandon Pursell.
Juniors:
Brooke Bright, Isabell Fisher, Riggs Gorby, Kalani Harwood Peterson, Chase Hoeller, Bethany Johnson, Jennifer Lobeck, Araya Rodrigues, Jayden Russell, Zoe Thomas and Emma Wilkins.
Seniors:
Allyna Bright, Leif Gislason, Jackson Law, Ellie Rodak and Joseph Sanchez.
Students maintaining a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher are named to the honor roll of distinction.
Freshmen:
Karl Brown, Ryley Campbell, Warren Chick, Jessica Clinton, Daniel Edgington, Justin Grant, Nina Haas, Kieran Hall, Opal Juba, Grace McFarland;
Anthony Ortiz, Trinity Roof, Otis Shin, Clara Streeter, Elise Tanner, Riley Tomkiewicz, Max Wierdsma, Hannah Wilson, Sylvie Wolkenbreit, Kate Young, Stuart Young and Tayla Young.
Sophomores:
Amy Adams, Lane Baker, J’nya Berry, Elise Bosanko, Sarah Chick, Laurin Collins, Chase Diesslin, Emma Diesslin, Elena Dziura, Alexis Gage;
Shaylyn Gallegos, Edward Glaser, Anna Grether, Ellis Haas, Aiden Hadley, Isabeau Kaess, Jackson Karls, Amory Kindle, Eleanor Kriebel, Kira Kuhl;
Skyler Margos, Eric O’Connor, Juan Orejel-Rivera, Elsie Sanchez, Alexis Smith, Margaret Smith, Tobin Wheeler and Rasalas Wickett.
Juniors:
Kate Adams, Madison Anderson, Kuper Banghart, Hollister Beddingfield, Amelia Capozza, Seda Condell, Arlo Follet, Chloe Harvey, Annalee Hill, Toby Lawson;
Lexi Martinez, Macy Mazzeo, Ruth McBride, Aaron Morgan, Quinn Myers, Ethan NeJame-Zeiset, Peyton Oswald, Gwen Ramsey, Vander Ritchie, Hazel Rittman;
Jessie Rollins, Mya Rollo, Lydia Tonnesen, Maya Vallevona, Kaiden Veatch, Vivian Volkmann, Elena Wheeler and Elijah Wilcox.
Seniors:
Jade Barron, Norah Blackburn, Kai Brown, Loriana Cassidy, Cora Clark, Caroline Edgington, Caleb Ediger, Maximus Ferguson, Hannah Frost, Cassidy Gillis;
Noel Haas, Colin King, Lily Lengerich, Maya O’Hara, Raley Patch, Rachel Pelino, Madelyn Porter, Sophia Pressly, Ryder Reed, Hannah Rhude, Daniel Richardson, Ruby Shomion, Lily Spezze and Averi Webb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.