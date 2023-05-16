30,000 pounds

Stefan Martinez of 3R Technology Solutions wraps up a box of electronic devices to be recycled Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Organizer Colin Hughes said 30,000 pounds of e-waste was collected to be sorted, dismantled and recycled  to avoid ending up in landfills.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson30,000 pounds

Three truckloads of roughly 30,000 pounds of electronic waste was collected by 3R Technology Solutions to be dismantled and recycled Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

The purpose of the event was to keep electronic waste out of landfills and to provide the community with a free service they wouldn’t normally have, organizer Colin Hughes said.

