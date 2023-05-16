Three truckloads of roughly 30,000 pounds of electronic waste was collected by 3R Technology Solutions to be dismantled and recycled Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The purpose of the event was to keep electronic waste out of landfills and to provide the community with a free service they wouldn’t normally have, organizer Colin Hughes said.
Keeping e-Waste out of landfills is important because of the toxic components in many electronics.
“We repurpose what we can,” he said, explaining that 3R Technology Solutions often sells audio equipment, but other kinds of waste such as circuit boards get dismantled and recycled.
Everything gets back to the warehouse where it is sorted, then once disassembled, shipped elsewhere across the country, he said.
3R Technology Solutions services Pueblo and Denver year-round, but in spring and fall they conduct recycling events throughout the state.
The most common pattern they saw in Saturday’s load was lots of TVs and printers, Hughes said. They weren’t accepting larger electronics such as refrigerators, but other appliances such as microwaves, computers and vacuum cleaners filled up the trucks.
“This event always has a good turnout,” Hughes said. Last year the event filled three trucks and a semi. This year the first truck filled within an hour.
This is the fourth year the company has held the event in Salida, but the company Southern Colorado Recycling, which 3R purchased, did it several years prior, he said.
The coolest part, Hughes said, is seeing all the different electronics that come in. “It’s always something different.”
“I just like seeing what people throw away,” another worker, Stefan Martinez, said. “I like seeing vintage electronics.”
