Salida native Laura Pelino will receive Western Colorado University’s highest honor for graduating seniors at an awards ceremony today.
As one of only nine recipients of the 2023 Alumni Award for Excellence, Pelino will join the ranks of some of Western’s most distinguished alumni and be remembered for her contributions to the campus community, according to a press release.
For the last 26 years, members of Western’s Alumni Advisory Council have met each spring to consider the nominations of students from nearly every department.
The committee’s goal is to find the most select group of nominees, who have spent their time on campus committed to being the best version of themselves and exemplify what it means to be a Mountaineer.
Pelino will graduate Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in exercise and sport science with an emphasis in clinical exercise physiology on Saturday.
As a student in one of the University’s 3+2 programs, she is already enrolled in the high-altitude exercise physiology accelerated graduate program and will graduate in May 2024 with a master of science in clinical exercise physiology, at which point she plans to go on to earn her doctor of physical therapy degree.
“This award is truly a great honor, and I am overwhelmingly grateful for the recognition. Western has given me the opportunity to excel in the classroom and in my personal life,” Pelino said. “I would not have achieved this success without the encouragement and support from everyone in the Western community.
While at Western, Pelino was a player, captain and leadership council member on the University’s NCAA women’s soccer team, as well as serving as vice president and secretary of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.
She participated in Western’s fall and spring community service days to assist residents and businesses in the Gunnison Valley and helped host the National Girls and Women in Sports Day Youth Clinical, which is held by Western Athletics to encourage and teach children about what it’s like to be in the role of a female college athlete.
Pelino is also an active participant in suicide prevention training held on campus and a volunteer in the high altitude exercise physiology graduate program’s research studies.
To learn more about the Alumni Awards for Excellence or about Western, visit western.edu
