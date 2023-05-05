Pelino

Pelino

Salida native Laura Pelino will receive Western Colorado University’s highest honor for graduating seniors at an awards ceremony today.

As one of only nine recipients of the 2023 Alumni Award for Excellence, Pelino will join the ranks of some of Western’s most distinguished alumni and be remembered for her contributions to the campus community, according to a press release.

