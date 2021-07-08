Mudslides on Poncha Pass trapped a semi-tractor trailer, several passenger vehicles and left some motorists between slides on U.S. 285 Tuesday following a severe thunderstorm.
Lisa Schwantes, Colorado Department of Transportation Southwest Region communications manager, said maintenance crews received reports of rocks on the road at about 9:30 p.m.
“By 10 p.m. it was a full-fledged mudslide,” Schwantes said. “Maintenance crews did their best to clear enough mud away and lead vehicles that were able to drive away.”
Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Kris Galyean reported the U.S. 285 was closed due to multiple mudslides between mile post 121 and 125. No injuries were reported.
Schwantes said crews “tried to keep up with clearing the roadway throughout the night and were able to reopen at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“There’s still some excess material on the shoulder that will need to be hauled off,” Schwantes said. “We are planning a projected at a later time to take care of that.”
CDOT crews perform summer maintenance to clear culverts and ensure that material collected behind concrete barriers is left cleared. A scheduled maintenance project will take care of whatever material accumulated Tuesday night, she said.
To avoid mudslides on Colorado highways log on to https://www.cotrip.org/home.htm and look for up to the minute road conditions.
Also know what the weather forecast is and what it’s calling for.
“We are in the thick of our summer monsoon season and the afternoon storms are moving in,” Schawntes said. “If at all possible, plan your travel for the morning hours.”
The alternate route recommended by Colorado State Patrol was Colo. 114 North Pass which starts in Saguache and ends at U.S. 50 east of Gunnison, west of Parlin in Gunnison County.
