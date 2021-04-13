Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center’s office is celebrating Public Safety Telecommunicators week April 11 through 17.
Communications specialists answer all 911 calls and non-emergency calls for law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services in Chaffee County.
Together they represent 180 years of emergency communications experience and this is just with Chaffee County.
The most tenured employee has 39 years and the newest employee has one week on the job.
Three of the employees worked for other emergency communications centers before being employed by Chaffee County and several came from other areas of emergency service.
The emergency communications center operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
All employees are Emergency Medical Dispatcher certified which means they are trained to assist with medical calls and are able to give pre-arrival instructions, so callers are receiving help before the ambulance arrives.
They can instruct on a wide range of medical issues from bloody noses to CPR or even delivery of a baby.
Training in the center is ongoing with virtual training being utilized along with other in-house training.
The initial training for a newly hired dispatcher is about six months.
Most centers are on “lock down” during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical that the communications personnel stay as healthy as possible, and those in Chaffee County have taken this seriously.
They are committed and a community oriented team, wanting to ensure that if someone calls, someone is there to answer.
Recently, the bipartisan 911 Saves Act was reintroduced in Congress. This bill would reclassify emergency service and 911 dispatchers as “protective service occupations” along with firefighters, law enforcement officers and other public safety staff.
Currently they are classified as office and administrative support occupations, which does not classify them appropriately. In recognition of this, the Chaffee County Commissioners signed a proclamation in September recognizing the Chaffee County dispatchers as “first responders.”
This is a profession that takes a dedicated person to perform effectively. Statistics show that only 3-5 percent of the general population can do the job.
It is fast paced, highly stressful, requiring a person who can multi-task, be compassionate and make split second decisions that could mean the difference between life and death.
Chaffee County is fortunate to have such a group of people within our call center.
Many emergency communications centers are struggling with understaffing; however, Chaffee County has been lucky, with being able to stay at our staffing levels.
During this National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, honor your Chaffee County 911 professionals: Darrell Pratt, Jeanette Stephens, Marlis Davisson, Bill Dyer, Jen Jackson, Cassie Perrin, Marcie Contreras, Clinton Bellingar, Lisa Burke, Nick Huffman, and Preston Baidinger.
Thank you for a job well done, keep up the great job you do every day.
Annette Stolba is the communications manager at the Chaffee County Emergency Communications Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.