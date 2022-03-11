New business takes aim at recreational market

Fat Axes recently opened at 511 E. U.S. 50 in Salida, offering recreational ax throwing seven days a week along with snacks and other activities.
Jason Shepard, one of three co-owners, said the inspiration for the business started after they went ax throwing in San Diego. Co-owner Nick Thompson said the trio has a lot of woodworking and construction experience along with lots of practice throwing axes. They built everything themselves using recycled wood from a ranch near town and are in the process of being certified by the World Axe Throwing League.
Thompson, who has lived in Salida for five years, said, “There’s just not much to do here.” Shepard said the goal was to provide a fun recreational activity that you can do with your entire family. Minors are required to have a parent or guardian present to sign a waiver.
“It’s a good stress reliever,” said co-owner Nick Olinger. “Who doesn’t like to feel like a Viking every now and then?”
Shepard said safety is a concern, but they have numerous precautions in place to prevent injuries. Safety cages prevent errant throws, and they use rubber mats, wood chips and wood softeners to prevent axes from ricocheting. He said they also require participants to wear closed-toe shoes and stand behind a safety fault line when throwing.
He noted that coaching is included for first-time throwers, and they give customers a warm-up period, saying, “We want you to be comfortable the whole time.”
“Everybody has their own throwing motion,” he said. “Once you get it down, it’s not hard; it becomes addicting.” He said they have different-sized axes, so you pick the one that suits you best.
In addition to ax throwing, the business offers snacks along with darts and shuffleboard to give customers something to do while waiting for a free lane or to take a break from throwing. Thompson said, “We want to make an environment for people to hang out.”
Currently they have numerous games that can be played in teams or one-on-one to enhance the throwing experience. The games, such as blackjack and around the world, challenge players to get to 21 without going over or hit each area of the board in a specific order. Olinger said they plan to add leagues in the future that will offer friendly throwing competitions on a regular basis.
Shepard said they are building a mobile ax throwing trailer that will enable them to cater to events in the future.
Visit salidafataxes.com to make a reservation or find more information. Thompson said reservations are not required, but they have priority over walk-ins.
