Precipitation during May brought snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin to 100 percent of median with 98 percent of median reservoir storage.
Above-normal streamflow volumes were observed in all major basins of Colorado during May due to several spring snowstorms in the high country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service reported.
Currently all major basins in Colorado are holding between 92 and 114 percent of normal reservoir storage for June 1.
NRCS hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer said, “This month is the first time since May 2020 that total reservoir storage in the state of Colorado is above the median volume for a given month.
“This is great news from a water supply standpoint both for this summer and going forward into future years.”
So far, the June 1 water supply forecast report stated, water year 2023 has been a welcome reprieve from the previous three years with above-normal snowpack, precipitation and streamflow runoff across much of the state.
In the Arkansas Basin precipitation for May was 143 percent of median, which brought water year-to-date precipitation to 95 percent of median.
Near-normal volumes over the next two months are predicted.
Precipitation in May favored the Front Range down through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, which helped add more moisture to those areas, which had been drier than the Western Slope over the winter months.
May’s storm patterns brought cooler temperatures and more precipitation to river basins east of the Continental Divide, contributing to slower snowmelt rates.
Overall there is still substantial snow at high elevations across much of the state, which will continue to contribute to the runoff season.
Current streamflow forecasts in the Arkansas River Basin range from 69 percent of median at Grape Creek near Westcliffe to 108 percent of median at Chalk Creek near Nathrop.
Heading into FIBArk weekend, streamflow at Salida, bolstered by recent rain is currently topping 2,000 cubic feet per second at peak daily.
Drought conditions are not present for most of the state at this time.
While the northern part of Chaffee County and all of Lake County are listed as being abnormally dry by the National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska Lincoln, much of the state is showing no signs of drought going into the summer months.
The seasonal drought outlook from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts zero drought conditions through August for most of Colorado except for areas in the extreme southeastern corner of the state.
