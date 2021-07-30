Steers, pigs, sheep and goats all hit the scale as they were entered into 4-H competition Wednesday by the youngsters who raised them.
Each animal must meet weight guidelines to qualify for showing.
Steers must weigh more than 1,000 pounds and sheep more than 90 pounds.
Pigs must weigh between 220 and 290 pounds and goats between 45 and 100 pounds.
Animals are further classified by weight.
This year 21 steers, 12 goats, 12 sheep and 50 pigs weighed in at acceptable weights for showing.
Morgan Young, Colorado State University Extension assistant director and 4-H youth development agent, who recorded weights as animals were brought in, said there were more entries this year than last year in all categories.
Last year’s 4-H competition was curtailed by COVID-19.
She said the number of sheep being shown has grown in recent years.
After weighing in, the animals’ muscle and fat makeup were measured using ultrasound equipment.
Large animal competition took place Thursday.
