by Terri Fleming
Special to The Mail
When Angel of Shavano went out of business in April and hauled away the free recycling containers at the Centennial Park parking lot, longtime Salida resident Michael Kunkel was especially worried. Kunkel, 61, is an environmentalist, local business owner and member of Chaffee County Citizens for Recycling.
With the shutdown of Angel of Shavano, area residents were left without free recycling for the first time in 20 years. That left two options: Don’t recycle or pay for curbside pickup.
The area’s three trash collectors – Chaffee County Waste, Waste Management and Shamrock Disposal Services – all offer every-other-week residential curbside recycling pickup for a fee (Chaffee County Waste and Waste Management also offer commercial recycling). The main difference, aside from cost, is that these services are single-stream, meaning that all recyclables – and each provider has their own list – can go unsorted in the provided containers.
For residential recycling, Chaffee County Waste charges an extra $15 a month, Waste Management charges about $14 a month extra and Shamrock Disposal charges an additional $18 a month over their trash pickup fees.
Kunkel was worried that the loss of Angel of Shavano, run by Mickey Barry, a trusted community partner, meant there was a chance the county’s recyclables were going into landfills somewhere. He heard from a lot of skeptics.
“People were asking me, is this stuff really getting recycled?” he said.
Kunkel decided to do some sleuthing. He toured and photographed the Green for Life material recycling facility (MRF) in Colorado Springs used by Chaffee County Waste and Shamrock Disposal Services. What he saw surprised him.
“It was an impeccably clean and well-managed facility,” Kunkel said, adding that in his experience recycling facilities look more like giant trash piles. “The Colorado Springs MRF uses pneumatics, lasers, computer viewing screens and robotic arms. There was semi after semi loading up and taking away the sorted materials.”
Chaffee County public affairs officer Beth Helmke said there’s no current plan to reinstate free recycling drop-off sites in the county. There were a lot of problems with the free drop-offs, she said, including containers contaminated with nonrecyclable items. “It just created more issues that (the free drop-offs) were intended to solve,” she said.
Helmke said the county, in partnership with Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, is considering some alternatives.
GARNA Executive Director Dominique Naccarato said the organization just finished a survey of residential customers and is getting those results together for a report to the county. GARNA is preparing a second survey for commercial customers.
Naccarato said it appears most county residents have opted to pay for curbside recycling pickup. She said, however, they’ve identified three “outlier” groups: persons in neighborhoods that pay for and monitor a communal recycling bin (such as the Four Elk neighborhood in Buena Vista), people who live in areas where curbside pickup is not available, and those who generate so little trash they don’t want to pay for weekly trash services.
She said one alternative under discussion is adding fee-based recycling drop-off containers at the Chaffee County Landfill. Naccarato said the fees would help pay for a staff person who would make sure the right materials are going into the bins. She agreed with Helmke – contaminated materials hampered the free recycling system.
GARNA is going to gauge interest in adding communal recycling bins at other neighborhoods, Naccarato said. They’ll reach out to areas like apartment complexes and trailer parks, where communication to tenants is relatively easy.
One effort to restore free recycling has stalled. John Armstrong, owner of B1 Energy in Salida, was interested in buying Angel of Shavano, but financing didn’t come together. As of May, Armstrong said he was still committed to finding a way to provide recycling services to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.