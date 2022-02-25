A man is dead following an stabbing incident Wednesday night in Villa Grove.
The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 10:30 p.m. reporting a stabbing in the 34100 block of CR LL57
Deputies arrived at the home and located a male inside the residence with possible stab wounds.
The victim, later identified as Brian Taylor, 41, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Dustin Ferguson, 35, was taken into custody a short time later without incident Colorado Bureau of Investigations press release stated.
According to the arrest affidavit, a witness to the incident said he, Ferguson and the victim used to work at Scanga Meat Company in Salida.
Ferguson faces charges of first degree murder and is currently being held at the Saguache County Jail without bond.
He will appear in District 12 court in Saguache at 1:50 Monday for a hearing on advisement.
CBI is assisting in the investigation at the request of the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office.
