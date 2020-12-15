Food distribution set for Dec. 24

Salida Community Center, 305 F St. will host a food distribution at 10 a.m. Dec. 24.
Deliveries will not be made but the center will hand food out curbside.
Included in the distribution are apples, potatoes, milk, ham, chicken, beef stew, cereal, frozen blueberries, orange juice and other items.
Salida Community Center will be handling The Emergency Food Assistance Program administered by Care and Share of Colorado Springs.
This is a federal program that provides people living on low income with extra food each month at no cost.
The income eligibility is based on current income.
Due to COVID-19 participants will not be asked to sign any papers, but will be asked for name, address and number of people in the household.
Those who are not able to work due to COVID-19 are encouraged to take advantage of this food program.
People are asked to remain in their cars and the food will be delivered to them. Someone will direct traffic.
Volunteers will load food into vehicles as they line up along the front of the building, each being serviced in the order they arrive.
Elaine Allemang, organizer said in a press release, “Please remember that we are volunteers and are working hard to help out our community.
“We are asking for your patience so that we can keep everyone safe.”
