Kimberly Parker of Salida recently was named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for summer 2022 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
A total of 3,162 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing, a press release stated. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of coursework.
