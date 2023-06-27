A crowd of art enthusiasts rushed to get in the last silent auction bid on their favorite Mini Masterpieces Saturday at Salida Steam Plant – an event that raised $5,500 for next year’s Salida ArtWalk.

“There will be no hair-pulling, scratching or biting … so behave yourselves,” volunteer bell ringer Gayle Anne Dudley called out to the crowded room in the final minutes of the auction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.