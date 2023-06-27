A crowd of art enthusiasts rushed to get in the last silent auction bid on their favorite Mini Masterpieces Saturday at Salida Steam Plant – an event that raised $5,500 for next year’s Salida ArtWalk.
“There will be no hair-pulling, scratching or biting … so behave yourselves,” volunteer bell ringer Gayle Anne Dudley called out to the crowded room in the final minutes of the auction.
The auction included 95 artists, Dudley said, and even more pieces of art, which she said she thought was more than ever before. “You can tell who the professionals are, but there were a lot of newer artists that did really well,” she said.
The size dimensions of the Mini Masterpiece canvases were mostly 4 by 6 inches, with a few 4 by 4s and a couple of outliers. The canvases are given to the artists and are available at certain locations in February, ArtWalk organizer Cristy Sower said. Locations for next year will be announced later in the year on the ArtWalk website.
All art pieces are donated, and all proceeds go to ArtWalk. Anyone can donate their criteria-fitting art for the event. Bidding for all pieces started at $25, with increases in $5 increments. Bidders had to return by 4 p.m. to claim their win.
“It’s fun because there’s so many different mediums,” Janet Greene, Mini Masterpiece chairperson, said. “The talent in Salida and this area is off the charts.”
Some of the different art mediums included quilt work, mosaics, ceramics, chainmail, ink, paints and metal work.
New to this year’s event, many of the artists’ business cards were provided next to their work to give them more publicity, she said.
At a preview of the auction on Friday, Salidan David Tipton added to the ambiance of the then-peaceful auction space by playing the Chapman stick, which he described as a mix between a guitar, bass and piano, with strings that are tapped instead of plucking or strumming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.