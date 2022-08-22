Duck race nets $2,300, hosts happy winners

Duck race event coordinator Mallory Brooks, left, and Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Executive  Director Heather Rupska release the ducks for the adults’ duck race.

 

 Photo by Andrea Newell

After a few years’ absence from Buena Vista’s Gold Rush Days, the Quack-tastic Rubber Duck Race returned to McPhelemy Park with not one but two races on Aug. 13.

First, the kids’ race kicked off at 11:30 a.m., and children and parents cheered as they watched the colorful rubber ducks float south down Cottonwood Creek amidst some real ducks and into the Town Lake toward the finish line.

