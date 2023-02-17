One Salida High School wrestler won and two lost in the first round of the 3A State Wrestling Championships Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.
Senior Drew Johnson, at 215 pounds, won his match against Eaton wrestler Dawson Fogg in a pin.
Junior Jase Young, 157 pounds, was pinned by Eyan Peek of Florence, and freshman Sam Johnson, 113 pounds, lost his first round against Jonathan Morrison of Severance by major decision.
All three wrestlers plan to come out hard in the next round today, coach Steve Myers said.
The team was facing some tough guys right off the bat, Myers said, particularly Sam Johnson’s opponent, who he suspects will go through to the finals.
Drew Johnson came out physical and aggressive and had a good high-crotch takedown, Myers said. Young started out well and had a nice double leg.
Today Drew Johnson faces Kayden Derbigney of Fort Lupton, Young wrestles Barrett Payne from University, and Sam Johnson will go against Max Gossett of Berthoud.
Myers anticipates the team will win all of their matches today. “We’re getting ready to go,” he said.
Sam Johnson (31-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - lost by major decision, 13-0.
Jase Young (24-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - lost by fall, 3:01.
Drew Johnson (37-0) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1- won by fall, 0:40.
