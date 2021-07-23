The 12-by-19-foot windows are finally back on the D Street side of Salida United Methodist Church, with Denver Art Glass finishing up installation this week.
Denver Art Glass removed the windows, which are more than 100 years old, in September.
Each panel was taken apart, the glass cleaned and polished, then re-edged with putty. The company replaced all of the lead cames, slender rods that hold the panes together, and soldered the joints.
If necessary, the windows were replaced, Todd Kipnis with Denver Art Glass said, if they were cracked or broken.
The wood frames were also replaced, and new supports were placed to ease the weight of the windows, as each panel weighs about 30 pounds.
Kipnis said replacing the glass wasn’t too difficult because manufacturers still make the same type and colors.
Total cost of the project was $63,404, with the History Colorado State Historical Fund covering 75 percent, or $47,553. The church, with donations from the community, raised the other 25 percent, or $15,851.
Church administrator Licia Iverson wrote the grant for the church and Burrell Welton is the project manager with the church.
Iverson said the church plans to have an open house sometime in September, depending on COVID-19 restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.