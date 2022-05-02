The Chaffee County Commissioners will hear an update from Jamie Grim with the Colorado Department of Transportation regarding projects in Region 5 during their work session at 9 a.m. today at the commissioner’s meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Grim will talk about projects in Pagosa Springs and Durango, amongst others, after the commissioners lunch break.
In the morning the commissioners will hear reports from staff, including planning and engineering reports, the coroner’s report, a report from veteran’s services and a report on continuum of care from the Chaffee Housing Authority.
They have also scheduled discussions on the 2021 county audit and building safety considerations, considering updating designation of unauthorized activities within the county building.
John Armstrong, B1 Energy, will present a proposal on local recycling, followed by discussion with the Fair Advisory Committee regarding the Chaffee County Fairgrounds master plan.
At 2:45 p.m. the commissioners will discus action related to the CDOT’s request for a statement of legal sufficiency for Cottonwood Pass Road.
This will be followed by the consideration of a contract for pavement maintenance and rehabilitation with Dibble Engineering for the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
At 3:15 p.m. the commissioners will discuss an invitation to the State Land Board, followed by a discussion regarding the seating of planning commission members.
The meeting will be convened both in person and virtually. To attend via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID #109079543.
