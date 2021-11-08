Buena Vista club eyes new building design

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County held a meeting Oct. 27 at Congregational United Church of Christ to gather community input on its new Buena Vista club design concept.
The new club is planned to be built next to the community center at the corner of Cedar and Evans streets.
“Our facilities committee got great feedback from the folks in attendance. It was wonderful to have parents, donors, past board members, elected officials, recreation department staff all in attendance, sharing their thoughts, ideas and concerns,” said Dustin Nichols, facilities chair, and Brian Beaulieu, executive director.
Around 40 people attended the meeting, which included a presentation by lead architect Jeff Ervin.
Many of Buena Vista’s community leaders were present, from trustees and town staff to school principals and board members.
Ervin and his firm, Austin-based STG Design, developed the design for Austin’s Boys & Girls Club.
He said his work mostly involves designs for nonprofits and youth-centered facilities. He showed photos demonstrating how club kids were actively involved in the design process.
Ideas shared by community members in attendance included water-conservative green spaces and rooftop solar arrays. Equipment storage for things such as bicycles and scooters was also mentioned.
“A modern Boys & Girls Club facility can be a key part of the fabric that makes Buena Vista a place where youth, teens and families can thrive,” said Nichols and Beaulieu. “A world-class building that is engaging, fun, welcoming and purposeful will allow us to fulfill our mission for a hundred years or more.”
