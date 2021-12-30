The Salida Regional Library, located on 405 E St., is hosting a legal self-help clinic for parties who have no attorney.
Volunteer attorneys will help parties through a computer link. They can help fill out forms and explain the process and procedures for a variety of civil legal issues.
The clinic will be held from 2-5:00 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month in 2022.
It is free for all local residents. Contact the Salida Regional Library at 719-539-4826 to sign up. The event is supported by the Access to Justice Committee along with the local bar and courts. The first clinic is on Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.