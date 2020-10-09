Salida City Council members received the following letter from a group called Central Colorado Showing Up for Racial Justice. It was included in the Tuesday council meeting packet.
City council Tuesday made a proclamation, declaring Salida to be a “hate free” city.
The letter is reprinted below:
Dear Mayor P.T. Wood and Members of Salida City Council:
We, at Central Colorado Showing Up for Racial Justice (CCSURJ) & the co-signers of this letter, would like to see Salida become a Safe Space for BIPOC, and the LBGTQ+ community.
A first step in establishing that Salida is putting in the work to earn the trust of both our disenfranchised community members and those who visit here, is to amend our policing strategies to be more community driven and non-discriminatory.
We seek accountability within the Salida Police Department, and a willingness to make informed, evidence-based reforms that benefit us all.
The City of Salida’s stated mission strives for thoughtful and inclusive decision-making by preservation of Salida’s uniqueness and with a focus on positive outcomes.
This is also true for a city working to be a leader in racial justice and anti-racism at the local level. “
Our local criminal justice system is a unique ecosystem and because of this, one of the reasons people move to and enjoy Salida is the hope of a safe community.
First, we demand a period of budget freeze for 2021.
The 2021 Working Budget allocates $2,400,567 to Police (a 6 percent increase from 2020) and at the same time, projects a 3 percent decline in recurring revenue and an expectation to use reserves to cover pandemic induced shortfalls.
Community Investment funds like Community Development, Arts and Culture and Parks and Rec are all anticipating reductions in 2021.
We request the establishment of an open system of documentation between employees of the Salida Police Department and the community they serve.
These documents will inform future budgetary discussions, and serve to increase accountability.
We ask for full transparency and public access. The information we seek includes:
a. Contact reports between every officer and civilian interaction, including officer-initiated contacts.
b. Racial profiling forms filed along with contact reports.
c. The nature of every call received by dispatch. IE Violent Crime, Domestic Violence, Theft, Mental Health, Homelessness, etc.
d. The nature of every call dispatched.
Second, we require the reallocation of $53,500 from the proposed 2021 budget increases.
As a sign of good faith to community investment, we also request the $53,500 to be reinvested to existing local social services groups with specific intention to enact and safeguard equitable justice for marginalized people.
Specifically, Full Circle Restorative Justice, The Alliance, Chaffee County Homeless Coalition and SolVista.
Re-allocation will steer monies into social services to both build safer communities and ease the police workload that is overly demanding and can be deadly.
This long-term strategy works to invigorate social safety nets to reduce crime and results in keeping both citizens and cops safe by reducing unnecessary interactions.
Finally, we request the position(s) of School Resource Officer (SRO) be terminated immediately. This position does not serve our community well for the following reasons:
a. There is no research that supports the misconceptions that the presence of law enforcement officers makes schools safer.
b. The Salida School Resource Officers have a reputation of using excessive force against children and discriminately targeting students of color.
c. The presence of SRO increases the risk of Black and Latinx students having their behavior criminalized, with lifelong repercussions.
d. As parents, raising children in Salida, we would like to sever the School to Prison Pipeline.
We believe it is critical that Salida rethink how it spends our money to achieve a safer and more just way of life for all of its residents and approval of these requests would be a statement step of which Salida could be proud.
We look forward to your public response to the above and wish you a happy and healthy election season!
In Community and Together,
CCSURJ Leadership Team, Erica Armstrong, Allison Arnold, Missy Brand, Dawn Catalano, Marny Danneburg, Gabriella Emslie, July Fritz, Shawn Hill, Kerry Hodgkins;
Shane Hogenson, Kat Jahnigen, Meg Kahn, Robin Marie Kok, Katie Kowalski, Dustin Krupa, Kinsey Krupa, Dr. Dan Lombardo, Megan Lombardo, Aaron Mandelkorn; Brink Messick, Mark Monroe,
Margie Norman, Morgan Reitmeyer, Brooke Retherford, Rev. Melinda Roberts, Nicolle Ryan, Chris Sanders, Jimmy Sellars, Megan Strauss-Baxter, Leah Underwood, Kim Wimprine and Dalio Zippin.
