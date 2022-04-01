City Treasurer Merrell Bergin addressed Salida City Council after three anomalies were found in the city’s Salida sales tax for January 2022.
“After months and months of not having a lot to comment on, there are a few things that are unusual and that stand out even to the casual reader in the report,” Bergin said. “In January the city’s sales tax collections were 5.1 percent higher than they were last year, and we would like to note that they would have been higher.
“We did some investigation in this with our partners at the state of Colorado revenue and determined that, like many people who have trouble flipping the calendar over in the first part of the year, a few of our larger retailers had trouble remitting reports timely and completely.”
The city’s 3 percent sales tax collection for January 2022 was $645,582, compared to January 2021’s collection of $614,320, a 5.1 percent increase. The city budgeted for a collection of $640,054, a 0.9 percent difference.
Bergin said the companies who did not file have been contacted, and the city should see a bump in their February collection report.
A second anomaly Bergin pointed out was in the manufacturing sector of the city’s sales tax collection. The city breaks down its collection into eight sections, based on the North American Industry Classification System.
Bergin said the manufacturing sector collection in January 2022 was up 215.7 percent compared to January 2021.
The city brought in $55,942 in January 2022, compared to $17,720 in January 2021, a $38,222 difference.
“The interesting thing was our manufacturing sector, which is usually fairly small, achieving over a double of its run rate,” Bergin said. “I’ve done some investigation into this, and because of the small number of manufacturing we have here in Chaffee County, we can’t provide any details, but it appears to be a new entity reporting for the first time.”
The third anomaly in the report comes from money the city receives from the county, which collects sales tax and divides it among the county and its three municipalities, Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs, based on motor vehicle registrations.
The shared county tax for Salida in January 2022 was $197,054, compared to $212,248 collected in January 2021, a difference of $15,194, or negative 7.2 percent.
“It turned out this was attributed to a particular, very large vendor who had a refund granted to them by the state, for reasons between them and the state, and that refund was then taken out of the month of January,” Bergin said. “The circumstances for that are private and between the vendor and the state.”
Bergin said, just as with the city’s sales tax collection, the monies from the county should return to normal in the February 2022 report.
