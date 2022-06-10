Before heading out on the water, Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises the following boating safety tips:
• Wear your life jacket.
• Take a Boating Safety Class in Colorado.
• Carry all required safety gear.
• Get a safety inspection of your vessel.
• Review navigation techniques.
• Be aware of weather and water conditions.
• Boat sober: Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.
It is important that boaters take into account the risks that weather can present while recreating on the water. Dangerous weather conditions that raise concerns include unpredictable strong wind gusts that can knock a paddleboarder or kayaker into the water, and cold water temperatures that exist year-round in Colorado.
In addition to recreating responsibly on Colorado’s waters, boaters are reminded to help keep state waterways clean from aquatic invasive species. Colorado lakes and reservoirs are free of invasive mussels, but more boats were found with mussel infestations in 2021. Mussels are destructive to aquatic habitats and can seriously damage reservoir infrastructure and cause problems on boats.
For more information on boating safety, visit cpw.state.co.us. To learn more about aquatic nuisance species and CPW’s program, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/ISP-ANS.aspx or read the Boater’s Guide to ANS Inspections.
