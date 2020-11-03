U.S. equities finished higher Tuesday, continuing the early-week gains as markets position ahead of the election and digest incoming data on the pandemic and economic activity.
Ten-year yields, oil prices and international stocks (notably emerging-market equities) are all higher, while the financials, health care and industrials sectors are leading the way – a combination that reflects improving investor sentiment.
With 72 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported third-quarter results, earnings have come in broadly ahead of expectations, offering fundamental support to the domestic equity market’s 18 percent gain over the past six months.
The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady at its announcement on Thursday, and the October jobs report will come out Friday.
