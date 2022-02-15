With a little more than two months left in the typical snow accumulation season, there is still plenty of time for conditions to improve or deteriorate, but current indications point to a near-normal snowmelt-runoff season, according to data released by the Natural Resources Conservation Service Friday.
Mountain snowpack accumulations across Colorado have slowed since Jan. 1, but conditions are generally about normal across the major river basins, a press release stated.
NRCS hydrologist Karl Wetlauer said, “While the current conditions are encouraging, it is important to consider that the multiyear drought can affect snowmelt runoff. Dry soil conditions going into winter can reduce the observed streamflow relative to what the observed peak snowpack ends up being.”
La Niña continues to influence weather patterns over Colorado for the second winter in a row, and recent models show a 67 percent chance of it remaining through May.
Precipitation for January in the Arkansas River Basin was 99 percent of median, which brought water year-to-date precipitation to 86 percent of median as of Feb. 1.
Currently statewide snowpack is slightly above normal at 105 percent of median, down from 126 percent of median at the start of January.
Snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin was below normal at 89 percent.
Statewide reservoir storage has remained below median this water year, with end-of-January statewide reservoir storage at 75 percent of median.
Reservoir storage at the end of January for the Arkansas Basin was 92 percent of median compared to 68 percent last year.
At the end of January Turquoise Lake reservoir storage stood at 72.2 percent of median, Twin Lakes reservoir was at 21.3 percent and Pueblo Reservoir was at 198.8 percent of median.
As of Feb. 1 the Arkansas Basin is forecast to have 90 percent of median streamflow volumes overall and 100 percent of median at the Arkansas River at Salida.
Drought conditions have improved slightly for the northern mountains but are still persistent across the state.
Data from National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows Chaffee County continues to be classified as a severe drought area for the majority of the eastern section. The western section of the county show signs of moderate improvement.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center 30-day temperature and precipitation outlooks currently show an equal chance of above- or below-average temperatures for the Arkansas Basin for February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.