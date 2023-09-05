Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Salida City Council will conduct a work session at 5 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
During the work session council members will meet with the Extraordinary Teen Council to discuss some of its new projects now that school is back in session, as well as its peer counseling model.
The council also will discuss the Chaffee Shuttle program.
To attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
During the regular meeting, council will consider a resolution on an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Salida School District for the Salida Police Department to provide a school resource officer. The city and the district signed their first agreement in 2017, which was amended in 2019 to provide a second SRO. During COVID-19, as staffing was reduced, only one SRO was assigned to the school district. In 2022 a new agreement was approved, and this agreement will be the same as the 2022 version.
Council will consider a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement involving the city, Buena Vista and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. This agreement approves and outlines the operation of the current Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team.
Council will proclaim Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Month.
In the consent agenda, council will approve the final settlements for two projects, the 2023 asphalt maintenance project and the 2023 concrete maintenance project.
Council members and staff will present reports.
To register to attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
To view the meeting live online, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
