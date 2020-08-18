Dear Editor:
I look forward to the day when Frantz Lake State Wildlife Area becomes Friends Lake Salida City Park.
In this capacity it will better serve the community, providing much needed additional space and opportunities for family gatherings and activities.
Eight picnic tables and a new bathroom near the parking lot will be welcome.
Handicapped or physically compromised people will appreciate a smoother trail around the lake.
I also look forward to the day when the public is encouraged to take an active role in the well being of the waterfowl during the harsh winter months when food is scarce. Cracked corn is a welcome addition to their diet. This is already practiced in Cañon City.
Doug Allender
Salida
