Faricy Boys buys Town & Country

Town & Country Salida is now The Faricy Boys.
With its flagship store in Colorado Springs, the Salida dealership is the third location for the company.
“We looked for a market that is an extension of our existing market,” President Ben Faricy said.
“We looked for a growing market, a community that supports family businesses, a facility that has a good presence in the community, and we looked for people we could be partners with.
“This checked all the boxes.”
In 2001 Mike Goodart purchased the Salida dealership from John Marzolf with Matt Brown becoming a partner in 2004.
Goodart owns dealerships in Alamosa and Taos, New Mexico, which were not included in the Sept. 29 transaction.
Brown will continue as general manager.
The Faricy dealership in Colorado Springs features Chrysler and Jeep vehicles, while the Cañon City facility sells Ford cars and trucks.
With Salida, the dealership adds Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Dodge and Ram products.
Paul Faricy said, with a loyal staff, new in-demand car brands, a beautiful facility and a thriving community, extending further into southern Colorado “is a natural next step” for the company.
Founded in 1942 by Owen Faricy, the brand continued under sons Mike and Joe.
Ben Faricy said when his grandfather sold the business, he suggested changing the name from Owen Faricy Motor Co. to The Faricy Boys because he didn’t want his name on the company when it failed.
“Mike and Joe worked every day to prove him wrong,” Faricy said. “We work every day to prove him wrong.”
Ben and his brother Paul both take active roles in the company. The two started as 11-year-olds sweeping floors, cleaning parts, etc.
Since then, Paul said, they’ve worked at just about every job in the business.
Ben and Paul bought their father’s dealership in 2012 and their uncle’s Cañon City business in 2017.
“The Faricy Boys are the ideal next generation for our company,” Goodart said in a press release. “They take good care of their people, their customers and the communities in which they do business. I like passing the keys to folks like that.”
“They’re the right guys to be bringing into this market,” Brown said. “We could not ask for better guys to be coming into Salida. We keep our core strength in place and add to it.”
In 2015, Town & Country built and moved into its new 50,000-square-foot facility with, as Brown said, a “football field-size” service department.
In addition to the 40 Salida employees, Faricy employs 80 in Colorado Springs and 35 in Cañon City. Faricy said all Salida employees will retain their jobs.
“As a growing company,” Ben Faricy said, “we recognize the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. Salida will be no different.
“We worked through the Great Recession, COVID-19 and now the chip shortage,” he said. “We’re committed to the industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.