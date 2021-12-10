Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said the county is relying on everybody to take “personal accountability and responsibility” to prevent spread of the coronavirus during the holiday season.
She said it is up to each person to make their own cost-benefit analysis to decide what to do for the holidays.
Being vaccinated does help reduce the risk for you and your family during the holidays, Carlstrom said. “If people have been fully vaccinated, in theory, they should have a more normal holiday season.”
Carlstrom estimated 80 percent of those hospitalized in Chaffee County due to COVID-19 were not vaccinated. She said “it’s pretty darn scary” seeing the hospital in the county at 90 percent capacity.
A vaccine booster shot is also recommended. Vaccine boosters are available across the county. A booster is available six months after receiving the first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Carlstrom said “there is risk of uncertain degree to living life as normal,” especially for people who have not been vaccinated. Testing and social distancing are important to avoid excess risk, she said.
Testing and reporting for COVID-19 cases are important. Carlstrom said she was “under the impression we have more positives than our data indicates at this time.”
