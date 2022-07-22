Salida Mountain Trails and the City of Salida will host an opening ceremony and first ride/run/walk event for the extension of the Rise-N-Shine Trail at 10 a.m. today at the F Street parking lot.

The 0.7-mile extension of the trail is a collaboration between SMT and the city that improves access from downtown to the Arkansas Hills.

