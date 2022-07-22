Salida Mountain Trails and the City of Salida will host an opening ceremony and first ride/run/walk event for the extension of the Rise-N-Shine Trail at 10 a.m. today at the F Street parking lot.
The 0.7-mile extension of the trail is a collaboration between SMT and the city that improves access from downtown to the Arkansas Hills.
The new segment completes a “friendlier route,” with less exposure risk and easier grades for novice and risk-averse trail users, as well as those unaccustomed to recreating at 7,000 feet above sea level, a press release stated.
In filling a gap from the F Street trailhead to the first phase of Rise-N-Shine, which SMT built in 2021, the new single-track is expected to reduce congestion on popular trails like Frontside.
Mike Smith of Salida Mountain Trails said the project was completed with in-kind assistance from the City of Salida.
He said between that assistance and the services of a contracted trail professional, the project cost about $10,000, including signage.
The project deepens a partnership between SMT and the city, he said.
Although the nonprofit and city have always worked together, for the first time Salida Parks and Recreation Department dug dirt alongside SMT for this project, providing an excavator and crew.
In another first, with volunteer help from the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and guidance from the county Weed Department, SMT planted native seeds alongside the trail to proactively combat tumbleweeds.
The goal of this effort was fewer invasive plants and as a result fewer maintenance problems.
The ceremony program will include brief remarks and a ribbon cutting, with the public invited to enjoy the trail via the nonmotorized mode of their choice.
