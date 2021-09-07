The Salida High School boys’ soccer team will conduct their annual workday fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
The team will be available for projects such as lawn work, weeding and cleanup. They request that nothing be dangerous or toxic.
“I have always believed that my players should work for their money,” coach Ben Oswald said. “We don’t like to sell things door-to-door or convince people to buy things they really don’t want. We would rather trade our labor for donations.
“We will ultimately decide if we are able/willing to do the job. We don’t bid work or work by the hour. Pay us according to the job and quality of work, and remember this is a fundraiser.
“We have been doing this for years, and it has always been very successful. We will send boys out in pairs or more, so just call, make your request job description and how many boys you think you might need.”
To place a work request, call or text Stacy Follet at 719-207-6969.
