Cotopaxi authors, Joni Franks and Nancy Oswald contributed to “Prompts for Young Writers,” a free ebook for teachers and parents created by Colorado Authors League.
The ebook is for parents and teachers looking for fun and practical writing exercises for students in first grade through high school.
The ebook is available in English and Spanish and as a PDF download.
“Think of writing prompt as a diving board,” Barb Lundy, CAL co-president said. “An interesting first line gives storytellers a way to dive into a story.”
CAL member, Patricia Raybon, whose work has appeared in the New York Times and USA Today, offers this idea for first and second graders: I could feel my bike tire skid, I knew I was falling… “That’s a great way to start a story. We like to discover and solve problems in the adventures we read.”
The book can be accessed at www.coloradoauthors.org/prompts-book.
