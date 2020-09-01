Everywhere you look, everything on TV and the media, is COVID-19 related. We are inundated with ever changing information and this creates anxious thoughts.
How do we prevent ourselves from over reacting or becoming fearful as we engage with our children or our loved ones?
The key, self-care and to keep the focus on positivity. Our kids are learning a growth mindset at school; learning how to be resilient when facing adversity. We can too!
Self-care is a frequently used concept at the Early Childhood Center. We educate our families and teachers on the importance of making time for themselves.
In order to give to our littles in our life, we need to give to ourselves too.
A common misconception is that self-care – any activity that we do deliberately to take care of our mental, emotional and physical health – is a selfish act.
It is not.
Science and studies show that good self-care is a key to improved mood and reduced anxiety. It also is key to a good relationship with oneself and others. (Psych Central, Raphailia Michael).
Many of us, namely women, struggle with the concept of self-care. It takes time and it’s not easy to prioritize ourselves, especially if guilt or shame exists.
Self-care looks different for everyone, so no need to compare yourself. To prevent getting overwhelmed, start with a small goal (for example setting the intention to meditate for 10 minutes each morning); then proceed with a plan for doing it (waking up 15 minutes earlier each day) and then stick to the plan and do it.
Some effective ways to weave self-care into your life is to turn off technology two hours before bed, take time for positive self-reflection and affirmation, read a book, drink a cup of tea, take a bath, listen to soothing music or do relaxing yoga or stretches.
Exercise, eating nutritious food and getting enough sleep are not only key to staying healthy, but are self-care tools that can lead to heightened happiness.
Exercise boosts both one’s emotional and physical health.
Self-care takes practice and once you have the practice down, it strengthens coping skills, builds resilience and in turn leads to more effective parenting. As the calmer we can be, the calmer our children will be. With so many things out of our control with this pandemic, if there is one thing we can control, it is our own self-care. Choose you and the results will be overwhelmingly positive.
Sheri Johnson-Horsley is family services coordinator for Salida School District R-32-J.
