Equities finished modestly higher Tuesday, adding to record highs, as incoming corporate earnings results lifted investor sentiment.
Leadership was mixed between cyclical and defensive sectors today, reflecting a broad-based positive tone across the equity markets.
Ten-year Treasury yields were off slightly but remain above 1.6 percent, as inflation pressures and expectations for less accommodation from the Fed have lifted rates to levels last seen in June.
The price of crude oil was up $0.84 at $84.60 per barrel and the spot price of gold was down $13 to $1,794.30 per ounce.
Overall, markets continue to weigh the combination of economic headwinds coming from supply-chain disruptions alongside the tailwinds of rising corporate profits.
The result has been a healthy October rally that has fully recouped the 5 percent pullback in September.
The headliner today was the corporate earnings story, with quarterly reports from Facebook, UPS, GE and 3M all showing better-than-expected EPS growth.
All eyes will remain on the results of big tech companies, with Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft reporting after the close today.
More broadly, the profit picture remains bright, reflecting strong demand across the economy and offering support for a sustained bull market.
The focus ahead will be on cost pressures – particularly labor costs – given operating margins have recently reached historic highs.
More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 have reported third-quarter results so far, with more than 80 percent topping expectations.
Profits are estimated to rise by more than 30 percent this quarter, and while we expect this pace to slow in 2022, earnings should, in our view, continue to provide the fuel for further gains ahead, though we think the path higher will become choppier.
Fiscal policy remains in the market’s sights as negotiations continue in Washington over the Democrats’ social-spending package.
The latest reports suggest some progress is being made, including signals that the overall package may be in the range of $1.5 trillion – $2.0 trillion, down from the original $3.5 trillion proposal.
Medicare expansion and paid leave are two components of the proposal that appear to be in flux in an effort to build some consensus.
Meanwhile, the focus has turned to the revenue elements of the bill, as lawmakers search for ways to finance the additional spending programs.
The so-called “billionaires’ tax” has grabbed headlines, largely due to the mention of taxing unrealized gains on liquid assets.
There are few details at this stage, and while we doubt the general approach of raising taxes on billionaire taxpayers would receive significant pushback, the premise of taxing unrealized gains is territory that we suspect may fail to garner sufficient t support.
In any event, markets will continue to look for details to evaluate the impact that fiscal policies will have on economic growth and profit growth in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.