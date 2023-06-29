Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A north wind 5-15 mph will become south in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. East-northeast wind 5-15 mph will become northwest. High will be 81, low around 50.
Moving into Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with a northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east after noon. There will be a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with an east-northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. High will be 83, low around 51.
Sunday will be sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. There will be a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast 10-15 mph after noon.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with an east-northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming west-northwest after midnight. High will be 86, low around 52.
Northern Chaffee County
It will be mostly sunny in Buena Vista today, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 10-15 mph in the morning. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. tonight with partly cloudy skies and a northwest wind 5-15 mph. High and low will be near 75 and 42.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. High and low will be 79 and 44.
It will be sunny Sunday with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. North wind 5-15 mph will become west-northwest after midnight. High and low will be 81 and 46.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be mostly sunny at Monarch Pass today with a 40 percent chance of rain, and an east-northeast wind 5-15 mph will become west-southwest after noon, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 58, low around 36.
Saturday will be sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a 20 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. High will be 60, low 38.
Expect a sunny Sunday with a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. and a slight chance of showers before 7 p.m. High will be 63, low around 40.
Northern San Luis Valley
Clouds will increase in Saguache today with a 30 percent chance of showers after noon. East-southeast wind 5-10 mph will become west 15-20 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with a west-northwest wind 15-20 mph becoming north 10-15 mph. High will be 80, low 45.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a north-northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east and 20 percent chance of rain. High and low will be 83, 48.
Sunny Sunday with a 20 percent chance of rain, northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south. High 85, low 48.
