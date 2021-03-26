Town Administrator Phillip Puckett briefed trustees on a letter town staff would be drafting for the Chaffee County Commissioners regarding an application for a special events venue submitted to the county by the Meadows.
The application for an “outdoor Theater & Events Venue,” if approved by commissioners, would allow the Meadows – the field just outside Buena Vista town limits that is the site of Campout for the Cause and Seven Peaks – to host up to 12 large-scale events (defined in the application as events hosting more than 1,000 people) and unlimited small-scale events (those with less than 1,000 attendees).
Due to the Meadows’s proximity to Buena Vista, commissioners sought input from the town as a referral agency in their major impact review of the request.
“This is a pretty sizable request,” Puckett said. “They’re looking to grow upon what they’ve done in the past several years, but do it to a little bit larger scale … In summary, the way staff is looking at this is that the impacts are significant, and the infrastructure and support services are not adequate for that amount of activity going on throughout the year.”
Puckett also said that, in drafting its response to the county, staff was looking at potential disturbances to surrounding neighbors and infrastructure, such as Crossman Avenue, as well as ongoing impacts to natural resources.
“Our support services are staff, so you think about everything from police to planning to our fire services, not only in the county, but also in the town, because we get pulled in every time they have these sizable events. There’s concerns about our capacity to keep up with that,” Puckett said. “Certainly, there could be economic benefit to this, too. That’s one aspect we acknowledge.”
Public hearings will be held on the major impact review by the county over Zoom on April 6 and April 20.
“I’m sure we’ll have some input from the public,” said Mayor Duff Lacy. “I don’t think this is going to be a quick one.”
In other business, trustees approved a new fee concerning water dedications and fees-in-lieu.
The fees would be paid by new building developments that do not bring their own water rights and would go towards the purchase of future water rights by the town.
The intention of the fees are to help the town keep pace, water-wise, with the growth of town.
The fees will be calculated based on water use, meaning that considerations for the fee amount include uses by right, proposed uses of the property, subdivision of the property, among others.
Additionally, the fees will be re-evaluated annually by the board of trustees during its end-of-year budget review.
The board also approved an agreement with the town’s longtime water engineers, Wright Water Engineering, to prepare a report of the town’s water rights, water infrastructure and town water uses for an update to the water master plan. The previous water resources master plan was conducted in 2014.
