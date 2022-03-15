The week-long Brett Boyles murder trial set to begin Monday was vacated and will be reset in District Court April 27.
Boyles is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the July 14, 2018, death of Matthew Massaro, a fellow inmate at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
Three other inmates, Gary Labor, Daniel Egan and Chad Merrill, were also charged in connection with Massaro’s death.
Labor pleaded guilty Feb. 10, 2021, to a charge of possession of contraband in the first degree.
He was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections plus three years mandatory parole, to run concurrently with the sentence he is already serving.
Egan pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree as a non-crime of violence Sept. 15, 2021, and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing April 11.
Merrill is scheduled for a status conference April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.