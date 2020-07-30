The Partnership for Community Action’s Ark Valley Equality Network has coordinated a series of lectures, workshops and tools for Chaffee County and invites the community to attend a conversation Friday.
Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding will lead Friday’s discussion, titled Recovering from Racism: A Beginning Dialogue. The 90-minute discussion will take place from 12-1:30 p.m. Friday on Zoom, and people can register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dDkp7tUTRl6ePmokqcU-Mg.
The conversation will help participants contextualize the transformative moment regarding racial justice we are currently experiencing and it will assist participants in crafting active responses for the community leadership positions they occupy, according to a press release.
PfCA has covered the workshop’s fees so people can attend for free.
People are also encouraged to read Spaulding’s book, Recovering from Racism: A Guidebook for Beginning Conversations, before the event. To download a copy, visit truthandconciliation.org/ebook/.
Spaulding is the founder of The Truth and Conciliation Commission, truthandconcilation.org. She is also an activist, public commentator, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Colorado Springs, as well as chair and associate professor of Women’s and Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.
