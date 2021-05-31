Salidan Taryn Ceglowski recently graduated magna cum laude from the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Ceglowski earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and Spanish.
She and more than 400 other students participated in the spring commencement ceremony, which can be seen at youtube.com/usiouxfalls.
