A dozen Colorado State Representatives and six state senators signed a response to an executive order put forth two weeks ago regarding reproductive health care.
Gov. Jared Polis signed the order.
Rep. Ron Hanks, a Republican in House District 60, is among the signers of the document. Parts of Chaffee County including Salida is included in HD 60.
The response contends that life begins at conception and once persons are conceived they deserve to have their right to life by law.
It also argues that “freedom begets responsibilities. People as individuals and through families, faith organizations and other forms of community, all can and should, without government compulsion, support one another in accordance with one’s conscience.
“Fathers should be compelled by law to properly share in full responsibility of lives they create.
“In nearly every case, rape excepted, life is naturally created by the conscious choice of two individuals aware of the potential outcome of their decisions.
“The issue, then, is whether a life created by that informed volitional act can now be taken.
“Nowhere in law or morals is it otherwise acceptable to end a life because of the imposition of personal hardship or inconvenience resulting from one’s own deliberate actions. “
“Outside of due process or self-defense (a genuine risk to the life of the individual), a life cannot be taken in a just society that prizes the dignity of each individual.”
Executive Order D 2022 032 mandates that Colorado no longer interfere in any way with abortion.
According to the executive order Colorado will not cooperate with other states’ investigations of people seeking reproductive health care and will not extradite people to face such charges elsewhere.
“Colorado is committed to protecting access to reproductive health care.
“No one who is lawfully providing, assisting, seeking or obtaining reproductive health care in Colorado should be subject to legal liability of professional sanctions in Colorado or any other state, nor will Colorado cooperate with criminal or civil investigations for actions that are fully legal in our state,” the order states.
The document was signed by Rep. Mark Baisley, House District 39; Rep. Mary Bradfield, House District 21; Rep. Ron Hanks, House District 60; Rep. Stephanie Luck, House District 47; Rep. Patrick Neville, House District 45; Rep. Rod Pelton, House District 65; Rep. Andres Pico, House District 16; Rep. Kim Ransom, House District 44; Rep. Shane Sandridge, House District 14; Rep. Matt Soper, House District 54; Rep. Toyna Van Beber, House District 48; and Rep. Dave Williams, House District 15.
Joining the representatives were Senators: John Cooke, Senate District 13; Dennis Hisey, Senate District 2; Larry Liston, Senate District 10; Kevin Priola, Senate District 25; Ray Scott, Senate District 7; and Kevin Van Winkle, Senate District 30.
