Due to low humidity and gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts “near critical fire weather conditions” for Wednesday and Thursday along the Continental Divide, San Luis Valley and Sangre de Cristo Range.
The Weather Service added that a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the region for the weekend.
Kent Maxwell, Chaffee County Fire Protection District interim fire chief, said Chaffee has a split fire season: The first one is in the early spring, when ranchers are burning their ditches, and the second is in the fall, or during hunting season, when the grasses are drying out and before the snow comes.
“We used to think of fire season as Memorial Day to Labor Day,” Maxwell said, “but for Chaffee County, as we know from the Decker Fire four years ago, the fire season has gotten longer.”
He said people “need to be vigilant about working to reduce the fire risks around their homes.
“At this time of the year, the grasses are cured out, leaves come off the trees; we just need to be aware of where we live – an area where fires have a role to play in the ecosystem. These short-term changes in weather always make fire possible – it's just a few windy days away.”
Critical fire weather conditions were expected over Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Baca and the lower elevations of Huerfano and Las Animas counties for Labor Day and night. Gusty winds of up to 35 mph and relative humidity values of less than 15 percent will make for conditions conducive to the rapid spread of fire, if started, a press release stated.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said, “Obviously people should use common sense when we have fire weather with high winds.
“People should be extra careful when burning. If it impacts us or looks like it could, I’ll be in touch with the sheriff in case we need to declare a no-burn day.”
