This year’s Salida ArtWalk Mini Masterpiece silent auction featured 70 pieces by about 60 artists.
The event was held Thursday, a day earlier than usual, but bidders were many at the annual event.
The small pieces are no larger than 4 by 6 inches and can be any medium.
Most of this year’s pieces were two-dimensional canvas paintings and drawings, although there were several three-dimensional pieces.
The work is done by local artists, both professional and amateur.
A three-dimensional bronze piece by Eden Hall, “Heroine,” brought the highest bid of $275.
Proceeds from the silent auction go toward the costs of putting on ArtWalk.
