Salida Middle School bands performed for parents, family and friends Thursday evening in two Winter Band Concerts under the direction of Katie Oglesby, SMS band and choir director.
Fifth and sixth grade performed at 5:30 p.m., and the older groups as well as the SMS jazz band performed at 7 p.m.
The fifth-grade band, new to instrumental performance, played a series of short practice pieces such as “Rolling Along” and “London Bridge,” followed by their first long piece, “Winter Fun” by John O’Riley.
The sixth-graders took the stage next with three practice pieces including the “Banana Boat Song.”
They played two performance pieces, “Stompin’ on the Housetop” by Benjamin Hanby and “Groovy 8” by Randall Standridge.
The seventh-grade band played “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, “Silent Night” arranged by Larry Clark and “Santa the Barbarian” by Randall Standridge, with narration by SMS Principal Michelle Saab.
Eighth-graders performed “Dominion” by Randall Standridge and “African Noel” arranged by Johnnie Vinson.
The SMS jazz band performed two pieces by Dean Sorenson and Bruce Pearson, “The Blues at Frog Bottom” and “Jammin’ With Charlie,” to finish out the evening.
Salida Middle School band members are:
Fifth grade: Hadassah Brans, Scarlett Herrmann, Kathleen Birkes, Dakota Boggs, Maddie Bowers, Zoe Fanning, Ashley Castillo-Flores, Sophia Chou-Messa, Owen Cozart, Kaila Franco;
Aberdeen Goehl, Jersie Hart, Kaiyah Hilgedick, Chloe Houghton, Sean Jefferson, Henry Koch, Denari Lujan, Radisen Lawrence, Kamron Martin, McKinley McGovern;
Tara McQueen, Griffen Melia, Spencer Morgaven, Anna Paschall, Treva Phizacklea, Kai Sh’Boe, Korah Slaughenhaupt, Tegan Smith, Tinleigh Smith, Weston Smith;
Lily Sparks, Paislee Spears, Stoy Streepey, Kylie Taverna, Elliana Veltri, Harper Veltri, Tever Welsch-Rainek and Alivia White.
Sixth grade: Victoria Culp, Saydee Egley, Alexa Jimenez, Arianna Samora, Molly Seabrooks, Timber Steinau, Jackson Armstrong, Aniya Baker, Dean Baker, Jaden Bowers;
Addison Bungay, Caleb Chariton, Ellie Covey, Emily Cuicksa, Symphoni Dickson, Kassandra Early, Samuel Evans, Silas Franco, Cooper Haro, Emma Hawkins;
Olivia Helmer, Makenzie Jefferson, Phoebe Jones, Steven Lull, Jillian Madrid, Araya Manchego, Amelia Mandeville, Alexis Marquez, Clay Martin, Giovanni Paintin;
Henry Pottebaum, Sydney Rohrich, Skylar Schodorf, Oliver Skaggs, Paityn Smith, Marcos Tafoya, Alyxia Wilcox and Bailee Wilkins.
Seventh grade: Alise Bauman, Skylar Bowers, Hunter Buckingham, Zoe Gauss, Emily Hanifen, Ella Melia, Santiago Ortiz, Ashley Pizzola, Jacob Vaupel, Bridget Bertin;
Kourtney Cox, Taylor Ebuna, Santos Evangelista Zeferino, Haven Jimenez Valerio, Skyler Manriquez, Payson Moon, Natalia Tidwell, MacKenzie Wilson, Elyse Witherspoon and Tyler Long.
Eighth grade: Reed Biehner, Litzy DeJesus-Torres, Riley Duquette, Lilianna Gallegos, Evanlee Herrera Zepeda, Caleb Hines, Kaitlyn Jones, Mason Miller, Zachary Moore, Corven Pearson;
Ari Schuchman, Cole Shively, Andrew Short, Alan Simpson, Nevaeh Talley, John Thompson, Remi Vigil, Elena Castro Guzman, Logan Chintoyloy, Lily Horsley;
Sydney Jackson, Sabine Juarez, Ivy Knickerbocker, George Mossman, Maggie Sandell and Cadence Sewolt.
Jazz band: Jackson Armstrong, Dean Baker, Skylar Bowers, Addison Bungay, Kassandra Early, Saydee Egley, Silas Franco, Zoe Gauss, Emily Hanifen, Lily Horsley;
Sabine Juarez, Tyler Long, Mason Miller, Santiago Ortiz, Giovanni Paintin, Maggie Sandell, Cadence Sewolt, Oliver Skaggs, Paityn Smith and Remi Vigil.
