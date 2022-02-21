Chaffee County Community Foundation recently announced new leadership within its Executive Committee.
The newly elected Executive Committee includes Megan Leesley, board chair; Paul Alexander, vice chair; Rick Hum, treasurer; and Katie Davis, secretary.
The team offers more than 95 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit and business sectors, according to a press release.
Leesley replaced Dr. Edward Cooper as board chair. As a local certified public accountant and certified valuation analyst, Leesley specializes in tax planning, preparation and valuations for small businesses and individuals. She has served on several nonprofit boards and has been an active member of the foundation since 2020.
In handing the reins to Leesley, Cooper said, “It has been an inspiring and humbling experience to lead CCCF from an idea to a true community service organization. I am grateful for the thousands of volunteer hours which enabled CCCF to grow services to nonprofit organizations and distribute millions of dollars to the Chaffee community. The newly elected leaders are ready and capable to take the foundation to the next phase of inspiring and fostering collaboration and philanthropy for Chaffee County.”
Merrell Bergin, Founder’s Circle member and former foundation treasurer, chose not to continue as treasurer as his three-year term concludes.
Bergin said, “With Rick Hum taking on the role of treasurer and adding Kristen Hussey, CPA, to the Finance Committee, we have increased our financial team’s strength. I’m confident they will rise to the challenge, as CCCF moves from a startup to a rapidly growing and mature asset.”
The foundation board also includes Wendy Hall, Rachele Vierthaler, Bonnie Davis, John Vandewalle and Aaron Oglesby.
For more information about the foundation, visit www.chaffeecommunity.org.
