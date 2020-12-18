The Methodist Front Project will be completed in two phases January to April 2021 and then November 2021 to April 2022.
Cindy Williams, Envision Chaffee County, and other representatives spoke about the project during a meeting Wednesday.
The project aims to create fire breaks on Methodist and Poncha mountains.
Greg Felt, Chaffee County commissioner, opened the meeting speaking about the rising danger of wildfire due to the current drought conditions.
He talked about how the Decker Fire covered about 8 thousand acres, while the fires in Colorado in 2020 covered about 8 million acres, or a thousand Decker Fires, and cost about $3.3 million to suppress.
He said the August Complex fire in California was the first ever “gigafire,” a fire that burns more than a million acres of land, surpassing the “megafire” which burns more than 100,000 acres.
Jim Pitts, U.S. Forest Service district ranger, spoke about how the project is designed to clean out some of the more dense areas, creating fire breaks and places for firefighters to set up in the event of a wildfire.
Pitts said that another fire in the area could affect the water table, disrupt the electrical and communications grid and damage roads, trails and homes.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Jim Aragon discussed how the project would enhance the area for local wildlife, increasing foraging for deer, elk turkey and small game and help migration.
J.T. Shaver, Colorado State Forest Service forester, said they will be working with private land owners in the area, along with representatives for the city, county and state lands, on how they can get involved with the project.
Finally, rancher Art Hutchinson, talked about how happy he was to be involved with the project and the work that would be done on the historic Hutchinson Ranch to help out.
