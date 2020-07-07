A memorial service to honor a homeless navy veteran will be held by local veterans organizations at 9 a.m. today.
The memorial service in honor of Wesley Jamison will be held at the caboose at the north end of F Street by members of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, The Angel of Mount Shavano VFW Post 3820 and Marine Corps League Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment No. 1420.
The body of Jamison, 63, was found behind the caboose June 29.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony American Legion post commander Joe Beaky said.
Beaky said the memorial is a way to honor a veteran even though he was homeless.
